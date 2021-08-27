Left Menu

Facebook page admin held for extortion

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 27-08-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 22:28 IST
Police on Friday arrested the administrator of a Facebook page in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on charges of extortion and criminal intimidation.

On August 9, a court ordered to lodge an FIR at Dangiwacha police station against Shahid Imran, 'chief editor' of a Facebook page – Kashmir Crown – and its correspondent Ashiq Mir, a police official said.

On this, a case under Sections 384, 385, 506 (1) 420 and 120B IPC was registered and investigation taken up, he said.

Mir, a resident of Bagh Islam Baramulla, was arrested Thursday and Imran, resident of Ruhama Rafiabad was formally arrested Friday, he said, adding further investigation was on.

