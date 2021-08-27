Left Menu

MP: history-sheeter booked under NSA, rifles seized

Jabalpur police in Madhya Pradesh on Friday booked a notorious criminal under the stringent National Security Act NSA after arresting him and his nephew in an attempt-to-murder case, said an official. PTI COR LAL KRK KRK

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 27-08-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 22:30 IST
MP: history-sheeter booked under NSA, rifles seized
  • Country:
  • India

Jabalpur police in Madhya Pradesh on Friday booked a notorious criminal under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) after arresting him and his nephew in an attempt-to-murder case, said an official. Five rifles were also seized from their possession, he added.

Abdul Rajjak (61) and his nephew Mohammad Shahbaz (28) were arrested in a case of attempt to murder and rioting, Superintendent of Police Siddarth Bahuguna told reporters.

Five rifles including one of Italian make and several cartridges were seized from Rajjak's house, he said.

The attempt to murder case was registered against the duo on the complaint of one Abhyadu Choubey. Subsequently district collector issued an order invoking NSA against Rajjak on the recommendation of the police considering his involvement in various criminal activities and complaints registered at different police stations in the city against him, the SP said.

NSA had been invoked against Rajjak in 2012 too, Bahuguna said. PTI COR LAL KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
Pharma industry to surpass $60 bn by FY24: Report

Pharma industry to surpass $60 bn by FY24: Report

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021