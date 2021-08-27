MP: history-sheeter booked under NSA, rifles seized

Jabalpur police in Madhya Pradesh on Friday booked a notorious criminal under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) after arresting him and his nephew in an attempt-to-murder case, said an official. Five rifles were also seized from their possession, he added.

Abdul Rajjak (61) and his nephew Mohammad Shahbaz (28) were arrested in a case of attempt to murder and rioting, Superintendent of Police Siddarth Bahuguna told reporters.

Five rifles including one of Italian make and several cartridges were seized from Rajjak's house, he said.

The attempt to murder case was registered against the duo on the complaint of one Abhyadu Choubey. Subsequently district collector issued an order invoking NSA against Rajjak on the recommendation of the police considering his involvement in various criminal activities and complaints registered at different police stations in the city against him, the SP said.

NSA had been invoked against Rajjak in 2012 too, Bahuguna said. PTI COR LAL KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)