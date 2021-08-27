Union MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt arrives in Leh on two-day visit

Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt on Friday arrived in Leh on a two-day visit and was briefed on the security situation in Eastern Ladakh, a defence spokesperson said here.

Upon arrival, Bhatt was received by General Officer Commanding, Fire and Fury Corps, Lieutenant General P G K Menon.

The spokesperson said the Union minister visited Chushul in Eastern Ladakh and was briefed by the GoC on the security situation in Eastern Ladakh.

''He was also briefed on the role played by the Indian Army as a partner in the development of Ladakh region through infrastructure, welfare and human resource development activities,'' the spokesperson said.

While interacting with commanders and troops deployed in Eastern Ladakh, Bhatt complimented them for guarding the borders along the most inhospitable and difficult terrain while maintaining a high standard of morale and professionalism. The minister of state for defence exhorted all ranks to remain vigilant and maintain a high order of operational readiness, the spokesperson said.

