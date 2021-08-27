Left Menu

6 arrested in Andhra's Vijayawada in businessman's murder case

Vijayawada Police on Friday arrested six people accused in the murder case of a businessman named Karanam Rahul.

ANI | Vijayawada | Updated: 27-08-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 22:30 IST
6 arrested in Andhra's Vijayawada in businessman's murder case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vijayawada Police on Friday arrested six people accused in the murder case of a businessman named Karanam Rahul. According to the Vijayawada Police Commissioner B Srinivasulu, Rahul was found dead in a car on August 19 and after investigations, it was confirmed that the businessman was murdered.

Police reported that Rahul was a resident of Vijayawada who was running a gas cylinder business with Vijay Kumar. It was also reported that Vijay was under heavy debts and he wanted to sell off his share in the cylinder company to Koganti Satyanarayana but Rahul did not approve.

"On August 18, Vijay took Rahul to a place where he forcefully took his signatures and later on got him killed by his henchmen", the police said. The police caught the second accused Koganti Satyanarayana at Bangalore Airport and he was brought to Vijayawada.

All the other accused including Vijay Kumar has been arrested and will be presented in the court today, reported by Police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
Pharma industry to surpass $60 bn by FY24: Report

Pharma industry to surpass $60 bn by FY24: Report

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021