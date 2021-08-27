Allahabad HC rejects bail plea of accused in PMLA case

Left Menu

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 27-08-2021
Holding that there is a greater likelihood of a person accused of socio-economic offences fleeing the country if granted bail or anticipatory bail, the Allahabad High Court has refused to grant pre-arrest bail to the 'sleeping' director of a company, who is facing charges under the anti-money laundering law in connection with the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) scam.

The order was passed by the Lucknow bench of the court on Thursday.

Passing the order, Justice Chandra Dhari Singh said, ''In socio-economic offences, proceeds of crimes are larger and offenders are economically sound. Therefore, in releasing them on bail or anticipatory bail, the probability of their absconding not within the country, but beyond the country is more probable.'' ''Usually, socio-economic offenders abscond to some other country and after that, it becomes difficult to bring them back in order to complete the criminal proceedings against them,'' he added.

Pankaj Grover, the 'sleeping' director of Surgicoin Medequip Private Limited, had moved the court seeking anticipatory bail in the case lodged against him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

His lawyer, I B Singh, argued that no prima facie case was made out against his client under the PMLA and hence, he be granted pre-arrest bail during the probe.

Opposing the plea, Assistant Solicitor General S P Pandey and Special Counsel S P Shukla submitted that the applicant was accused of an economic offence and there is sufficient material against him that suggested his involvement in the offence and thus, his custodial interrogation was needed.

Rejecting the applicant's plea, the judge also observed, ''The status and position of such offenders provide them with opportunities to influence investigation and prosecution.'' PTI COR SAB RC

