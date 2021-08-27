Left Menu

Rise in COVID cases; Kerala reimposes Sunday lockdown

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 27-08-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 22:43 IST
The Kerala government on Friday decided to continue with Sunday lockdown in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

The government, facing flak from opposition and public health experts for alleged poor COVID-19 management in the state, tonight issued an order in this regard.

It said lockdown shall be in force on Sundays, with only limited permissible activities. The decision came as the state logged 32,801 cases today, up from 30,007 on Thursday and the Test Positivity Rate stood at 19.22 per cent, an increase from 18.03 per cent on August 26.

The government had given an exemption in the Sunday lockdown in the last two weeks due to Independence day and Onam celebrations.

