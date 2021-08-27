Justice Vineet Kothari named acting CJ of Gujarat HC
- Country:
- India
Justice Vineet Kothari has been appointed the acting Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court by President Ram Nath Kovind, the Ministry of Law and Justice said on Friday.
Justice Kothari, the senior-most judge of the Gujarat HC, has been appointed to the top post in state judiciary following the elevation of incumbent Chief Justice Vikram Nath to the Supreme Court a few days back, the ministry said in a notification.
Justice Nath was given a farewell on Friday.
Justice Kothari is expected to take over as the acting CJ on September 1. However, he would retire from service on September 2.
Post-Justice Kothari's retirement, Justice RM Chhaya would function as the acting Chief Justice of the HC till further orders, said the notification.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Perpetrators will be brought to justice: J-K LG condemns grenade attack on BJP leader's house
'A suitable couple': Justice Leila Seth and her husband had together pledged to donate organs
Centre suppressing voice of those seeking justice for Dalit girl: Cong
Mobile e-courts services to be flagged off by Chief Justice of Nainital High Court on August 15
With over 2.32 lakh pending cases, Telangana HC to get more judges: CJ Justice Hima Kohli