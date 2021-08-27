Left Menu

Justice Vineet Kothari named acting CJ of Gujarat HC

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 27-08-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 22:45 IST
Justice Vineet Kothari has been appointed the acting Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court by President Ram Nath Kovind, the Ministry of Law and Justice said on Friday.

Justice Kothari, the senior-most judge of the Gujarat HC, has been appointed to the top post in state judiciary following the elevation of incumbent Chief Justice Vikram Nath to the Supreme Court a few days back, the ministry said in a notification.

Justice Nath was given a farewell on Friday.

Justice Kothari is expected to take over as the acting CJ on September 1. However, he would retire from service on September 2.

Post-Justice Kothari's retirement, Justice RM Chhaya would function as the acting Chief Justice of the HC till further orders, said the notification.

