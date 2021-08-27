Taliban to ask for technical assistance from Qatar in operating Kabul airport, Al Jazeera says
The Taliban will ask Qatar for technical assistance in operating Kabul airport, Qatari based Al Jazeera news channel reported on Friday citing a source in the Islamist movement. The Taliban have asked Turkey for technical help to run the airport after next Tuesday's deadline for all foreign military forces to pull out of Afghanistan, an ultimatum they say applies equally to Turkish troops.
Earlier today, two officials told Reuters Turkey will not help run the airport after NATO's withdrawal unless the movement agrees to a Turkish security presence, after deadly attacks outside the airport highlighted the perils of any such mission.
