Goa constable assaults wife on road, suspended along with woman colleague

A Goa police constable was on Friday placed under suspension after he allegedly assaulted his wife in the middle of a road in Mapusa, a video of which went viral on social media, an official said.

He was caught with a woman constable in a car parked by the highway by his wife after which there was an altercation, which led to the assault, the official said.

The woman constable has also been suspended in connection with the incident, he added.

