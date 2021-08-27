Security beefed up in Mathura for Janmashtami

Security has been beefed up for Janmashtami festival in Mathura as pilgrims in huge numbers are expected to arrive here, officials said Friday.

''Entire district has been divided into three zones and 16 sectors,'' District Magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal told reporters.

While Srikrishna Janmasthan shrine has been kept in the red zone, no vehicle zone has been earmarked as yellow zone and the rest outside the yellow zone has been earmarked as green zone, he said.

While ADMs would be overall all in charge of zones as zonal magistrate, SP/additional SP, in each zone would take charge of security in the zone, officials said.

Similarly, while SDMs/Deputy collectors would be overall all in charge of each sector as sector magistrate, Deputy SPs/ Circle officers/ senior Inspectors would look after the security angle of the sector, they added.

Adequate parking arrangements have been made on every entry point of Mathura, officials said, adding that no vehicle would be allowed to go ahead of parking.

Nagar Nigam authorities have been instructed to ensure cleanliness and supply of drinking water, officials said.

Health department has been entrusted with the job of implementation of COVID-19 norms on the occasion of Janmashtami.

The employees of the department would go for thermal scanning, sanitisation and distribution of face masks at different points, officials said.

Wearing of face masks and maintenance of social distancing would also be directed through the public address system.

Bhandara organisers have been instructed to ensure cleanliness around their Bhandara in such a way that it does not cause inconvenience to pilgrims, they said.

According to officials, minutest details regarding the festival were discussed in the meeting of different departments held on Thursday late evening.

