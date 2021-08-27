NHC says Hurricane Ida has made landfall on Isle of Youth
Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2021 23:22 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 23:22 IST
Hurricane Ida has made landfall on the Isle of Youth, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Friday.
"Ida is forecast to make landfall along the U.S. northern Gulf coast within the hurricane watch area on Sunday," NHC added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Isle of Youth
- U.S.
Advertisement