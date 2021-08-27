Scoreboard: India vs England, Day 3, Third Test

India 2nd Innings: Rohit Sharma lbw b Robinson 59 K L Rahul c Bairstow b Craig Overton 8 Cheteshwar Pujara batting 91 Virat Kohli batting 45 Extras: (b-4, lb-2, w-2, nb-4) 12 Total: 215/2 in 80 overs Fall of wickets: 34-1, 116-2 Bowling: James Anderson 19-8-51-0, Ollie Robinson 18-4-40-1, Craig Overton 17-6-35-1, Sam Curran 9-1-40-0, Moeen Ali 11-1-28-0, Joe Root 6-1-15-0.

