Biden taps Homeland Security to handle Afghan refugees

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-08-2021 23:35 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 23:35 IST
Biden taps Homeland Security to handle Afghan refugees
U.S. President Joe Biden has directed the Department of Homeland Security to take the lead in relocating Afghans fleeing their country and coming to the United States, the White House said on Friday.

"Already, DHS has been working closely with agencies across government, including our military, diplomats, intelligence community and law enforcement professionals, and many others to ensure that all Afghans are screened and vetted prior to being allowed into the United States," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

