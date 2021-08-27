Official guidance for COVID booster shot remains eight months -White House

Official U.S. guidance about when to get a COVID booster shot remains eight months after the last one, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.

President Joe Biden said earlier Friday that officials were considering shrinking that time period to as little as five months.

Nothing has changed related to the eight-month timeline, Psaki said during a briefing with reporters.

