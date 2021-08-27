Made to sign 'peace bond', KMSS leader complains against Assam SP

Founder president of Krishak Mukti Sangram Parishad (KMSS) Mulan Laskar on Friday said he has filed complaints against Nagaon Superintendent of Police Anand Mishra and the district police with the Assam Human Right Commission (AHRC) and the Assam Police Accountability Commission for allegedly forcing him to sign a bond to ''maintain peace''.

Laskar, also a filmmaker and a government literary pensioner, also claimed on Friday that the police directed him to abstain from any ''anti-people activities''.

He told reporters that he was summoned by the Officer-in-Charge of Kampur police station of the district for a discussion ''but was forced to sign a bond to maintain peace'' in the presence of a Circle Officer.

According to the bond, Laskar claimed, in case of failure to maintain peace, he will be slapped with a fine of Rs 5,000 and legal action will be taken against him.

''Being a progressive writer and filmmaker, I was not involved in any anti-people activities,'' the 63-year-old said.

He appealed to the AHRC to give him justice against the ''undemocratic steps'' of the district police led by Mishra that curtail his freedom and human right.

Laskar has also lodged a written complaint to the Commissioner of Assam Police Accountability Commission against the Nagaon SP and his police team.

The Officer in-Charge of Kampur police station Pulak Kumar alleged that Laskar had provoked the local people to participate in a blockade at Kampur railway station recently despite restrictions imposed due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

Following that ''anti-people'' appeal, he was asked to sign a bond with a view to maintaining law and order situation, he added.

