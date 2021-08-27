Left Menu

Mali's former interim president and PM released from house arrest

Mali's former interim president Bah Ndaw and prime minister Moctar Ouane have been released from house arrest by the authorities who ousted them in May, a committee monitoring the post-coup transition said on Friday. "The committee reaffirms its support for the process of transition in Mali," it said. A representative of the Malian authorities did not reply to a request for comment.

Reuters | Bamako | Updated: 27-08-2021 23:49 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 23:49 IST
Mali's former interim president and PM released from house arrest
  • Country:
  • Mali

Mali's former interim president Bah Ndaw and prime minister Moctar Ouane have been released from house arrest by the authorities who ousted them in May, a committee monitoring the post-coup transition said on Friday. Their detention by military officers in May marked Mali's second coup since the overthrow of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita the previous August.

The political upheaval alarmed regional powers and allies such as France, who feared it could delay a promised return to civilian rule via democratic elections scheduled for February 2022. An international body tracking this political transition has been pushing the current interim authorities to release the two from house arrest.

The committee, which includes representatives of West African regional bloc ECOWAS and the African Union, said in a statement that it welcomed a decision to lift these restrictions. "The committee reaffirms its support for the process of transition in Mali," it said.

A representative of the Malian authorities did not reply to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; Honduras to buy 2.7 million more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global
3
Researchers discover 3 supermassive black holes merging together in nearby universe

Researchers discover 3 supermassive black holes merging together in nearby u...

 India
4
Nvidia set to seek EU okay for $54 bln Arm deal -sources

Nvidia set to seek EU okay for $54 bln Arm deal -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021