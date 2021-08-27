Nagpur man falls off vehicle while trying to spit tobacco, dies
- Country:
- India
A man died in Jalalkheda area of Nagpur after he lost his balance and fell off a pick up van after opening the door to spit out 'kharra', a mixture of areca nut and tobacco, police said on Friday.
The incident took place on Thursday evening and the deceased was identified as Prafulla Bagde (27), a resident of Warud in Amravati district, a Jalalkheda police station official said.
''While spitting out kharra, he fell onto the road, sustaining severe head and chest injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died,'' he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Warud
- Nagpur
- Jalalkheda
- Prafulla Bagde
- Amravati
ALSO READ
IAF chief RKS Bhadauria attends Commanders' Conference of Maintenance Command in Nagpur
Nagpur cop pays fine for driver who brought son's piggy bank cash to release auto
Maha: Sex workers stage protest against police in Nagpur
HC quashes order cancelling award granted to GMR group for Nagpur airport
Maha: Elderly woman found dead in Nagpur; police suspect suicide