Nagpur man falls off vehicle while trying to spit tobacco, dies

A man died in Jalalkheda area of Nagpur after he lost his balance and fell off a pick up van after opening the door to spit out 'kharra', a mixture of areca nut and tobacco, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday evening and the deceased was identified as Prafulla Bagde (27), a resident of Warud in Amravati district, a Jalalkheda police station official said.

''While spitting out kharra, he fell onto the road, sustaining severe head and chest injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died,'' he said.

