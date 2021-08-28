3 of family shot dead at home in Rohtak

Three members of a family were shot dead by unidentified assailants inside their house in Haryana's Rohtak district on Friday, police said.

Another member of the family was injured in the incident, they said.

A property dealer aged around 45, his wife and mother-in-law were shot dead by unidentified assailants inside their house. His teenaged daughter was seriously injured. She is undergoing treatment at a hospital, Deputy Superintendent of Police (headquarters) Gorakhpal said.

He said a case has been registered and special teams have been constituted to nab the assailants.

