Jharkhand: Police rescue man within 12 hours of abduction

PTI | Medininagar | Updated: 28-08-2021 00:27 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 00:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The police rescued a 21-year-old man within 12 hours after he was abducted allegedly for ransom and arrested three kidnappers in Jharkhand's Palamu district, a senior officer said on Friday.

Mukesh Sahu, a resident of Simdega district of the state, came to Medininagar, the headquarter of Palamau district, along with some persons known to him on Wednesday evening and was abducted by them from a bus stand. Palamu Superintendent of Police Chandan Kumar Sinha said Sahu was working in a flour mill in Garwah district where he came in contact with the accused persons.

After the kidnappers called up Sahu's father demanding Rs five lakh as ransom, he reported the matter to Simdega police.

Sinha said he received a message from his Simdega counterpart in this regard.

Palamu police found out the location of the kidnappers by tracing the mobile phone number used in making the ransom call.

Police teams conducted a raid and rescued Sahu, besides arresting the three kidnappers from Dinabaar locality of Ramgarh police station area, the SP said.

All the arrested persons are in their mid-20s, he said.

