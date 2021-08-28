Left Menu

Two killed as marble slabs fall on them while unloading from truck in Odisha

Several marble slabs fell on Biswamitra Dehury and Panchanan Nayak while they were unloading the construction materials from the truck, he said. Fire brigade personnel deployed a JCB machine and recovered the bodies from the heap of slabs, the officer said.

At least two labourers were killed on Friday after several large marble slabs fell on them while being unloaded from a truck in Odisha's Boudh district, police said.

The incident took place at Rajanpalli on National Highway- 57 near Boudh town, a police officer said. Several marble slabs fell on Biswamitra Dehury and Panchanan Nayak while they were unloading the construction materials from the truck, he said. Fire brigade personnel deployed a JCB machine and recovered the bodies from the heap of slabs, the officer said. Local people blocked the national highway for a brief period, demanding adequate compensation to families of the two deceased.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations, and a case has been registered, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

