Peru's Congress confirms new leftist cabinet
Reuters | Lima | Updated: 28-08-2021 00:52 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 00:52 IST
- Country:
- Brazil
Peruvian lawmakers on Friday confirmed a new leftist Cabinet nominated by President Pedro Castillo, giving the fledging administration some respite after a contentious first month in office.
Overall, 73 lawmakers voted in favor and 50 voted against confirming the Cabinet. Castillo’s party, the Marxist-Leninist Peru Libre, holds only a minority of congressional seats.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Peruvian
- Pedro Castillo
- Marxist
- Cabinet
- Peru Libre
Advertisement