Qatari official says situation in Kabul has become more difficult

Qatar, which has assisted evacuation efforts from Afghanistan, is closely monitoring the situation in Kabul, which has become more difficult, a Qatari official said on Friday.

"The situation has become more difficult on the ground with recent developments and additional measures imposed, but Qatar is still committed to supporting the people of Afghanistan with the evacuation efforts," the official said in a statement

