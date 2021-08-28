Advocate beaten up, robbed outside the Karol Bagh police station

An advocate was allegedly beaten up and robbed outside the Karol Bagh police station early on Friday by some people who had gathered there after a food delivery boy was killed in an accident, an official said.

They had mistakenly suspected that the advocate had arrived there to help the accused in the accident case, police said.

According to the police, Vinod Kumar (45) was on his way to deliver food on Thursday night when he was hit by a car being driven by one Rachit Singhal who was reportedly in an inebriated state.

The victim was rushed to a hospital where he died. Thereafter, many of his Kumar's colleagues and relatives gathered outside the Karol Bagh police station demanding action against the accused, a police officer said. At the time enquiry into the case was underway, a PCR call was received around 4.05 am on Friday wherein the advocate Ashish Kapoor said that he felt that he was being followed by some people. After some time Kapoor reached the police station to seek help, officials said. However, the family and friends of the delivery boy who had gathered outside the police station thought that the advocate came there to help the accused. Enraged, they beat up Kapoor and snatched his bag contained Rs five lakh, a senior police officer said. Following the incident, the investigating officer was sent to district lines. Further probe is underway and the veracity of all versions are being verified, the officer said.

