Taliban forces in Kabul airport ready to take over -Taliban officials

One senior commander said Taliban forces had taken over most of the airport, "just not a small part where the Americans still are." A second official said the forces were ready to take full control, adding: "It's just a matter of some more time." "As soon as the Americans leave, they just have to give us the signal and we will then take over," he said.

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2021 01:38 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 01:38 IST
Taliban forces have taken up position in Kabul airport and are ready to take full control as early as this weekend, as soon as U.S. forces leave, two senior Taliban figures said on Friday. One senior commander said Taliban forces had taken over most of the airport, "just not a small part where the Americans still are."

A second official said the forces were ready to take full control, adding: "It's just a matter of some more time." "As soon as the Americans leave, they just have to give us the signal and we will then take over," he said. "This can be done as early as this weekend."

No comment was immediately available from the Taliban's official spokesmen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

