Odd News Roundup: Injured Swiss cows get helicopter ride from Alpine pastures

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2021 02:41 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 02:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Cows injured during their summer sojourn in the high Swiss Alpine meadows got a jump on their healthier herdmates on Friday when they got helicopter rides down the mountain. A dozen beasts got the lift to land near the Klausenpass mountain pass, around 1,950 metres (6,400 feet) above sea level.

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

