Mexico says joined by Canada in seeking consultation with US over USMCA content rules

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 28-08-2021 03:22 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 03:22 IST
Mexico's economy minister Tatiana Clouthier said on Friday that Canada has joined Mexico in seeking formal consultation with the United States over the interpretation of content rules for automobiles set out in the USMCA regional trade pact.

Mexico on August 20 requested the formal consultation over the interpretation and application of tougher content rules, after voicing in May disagreement over the issue in a three-way online virtual meeting when it cited differences with the United States' methods.

Canada and Mexico use more flexible interpretations.

