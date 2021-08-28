Left Menu

Congo's ex-health minister arrested

PTI | Kinshasa | Updated: 28-08-2021 03:30 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 03:30 IST
Authorities have arrested Congo's former public health minister following allegations he misappropriated more than $1 million in funds allocated by the World Bank to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr Eteni Longondo has maintained his innocence, but he was taken to the central prison of Makala following an hours-long court proceeding in Kinshasa, according to Inspector General of Finance Jules Alingeti.

It was not immediately known what specific charges Longondo faced or whether he had retained a lawyer.

The alleged acts of mismanagement had come to light during investigations carried out at the Ministry of Health and the Central Bank of Congo, Alingeti said.

Longondo had been appointed to the health minister position in 2019 and managed the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in Congo prior to being replaced in April.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

