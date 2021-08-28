France says its evacuation operation from Kabul is finished

France has finished its evacuation operation from Afghanistan's capital, Defence Minister Florence Parly said on Twitter on Friday.

She said France would continue to help those who need protection to depart Afghanistan. During the operation, nearly 3,000 people, including more than 2,600 Afghans, had been brought to France, Parly said.

