EXCLUSIVE-Pentagon holds talks with Chinese military for first time under Biden- official says

Michael Chase, deputy assistant secretary of defense for China, spoke with Chinese Major General Huang Xueping, deputy director for the People's Liberation Army Office for International Military Cooperation, last week. "(They) utilized the U.S.-PRC Defense Telephone Link today to conduct a secure video conference," the official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-08-2021 05:50 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 05:50 IST
A senior Pentagon official held talks with the Chinese military for the first time since President Joe Biden took office In Janaury this year, an official told Reuters on Friday. Michael Chase, deputy assistant secretary of defense for China, spoke with Chinese Major General Huang Xueping, deputy director for the People's Liberation Army Office for International Military Cooperation, last week.

"(They) utilized the U.S.-PRC Defense Telephone Link today to conduct a secure video conference," the official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity. Chase focused on "managing crisis and risk," the official added.

