U.S. drone strike targets Islamic State 'planner' in Afghanistan
The United States on Friday carried out a drone strike against an Islamic State "planner" in eastern Afghanistan, the military said, a day after an attack outside Kabul's airport killed 13 U.S. troops.
"Initial indications are that we killed the target. We know of no civilian casualties," a U.S. military statement said.
