U.S. drone strike targets Islamic State 'planner' in Afghanistan

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-08-2021 07:08 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 07:08 IST
The United States on Friday carried out a drone strike against an Islamic State "planner" in eastern Afghanistan, the military said, a day after an attack outside Kabul's airport killed 13 U.S. troops.

"Initial indications are that we killed the target. We know of no civilian casualties," a U.S. military statement said.

