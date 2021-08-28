Left Menu

Confident that Mysuru gang-rape case will be cracked as early as possible: CM

Police have taken the Mysuru case very seriously, Bommai told reporters here. I am confident that the police will succeed in cracking the case as early as possible. The victim, a student in Mysuru, was gang-raped near Chamundi foothills on the outskirts of Mysuru on August 24.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai on Saturday exuded confidence that the police would crack the Mysuru gang-rape case as early as possible and apprehend the culprits.

He said five police teams are investigating the case. ''Police have taken the Mysuru case very seriously'', Bommai told reporters here. ''I am confident that the police will succeed in cracking the case as early as possible.'' The victim, a student in Mysuru, was gang-raped near Chamundi foothills on the outskirts of Mysuru on August 24. The culprits assaulted her male friend who was with her.

The gang members demanded from them Rs three lakh not to make the video of the rape public, police sources said.

DG & IGP of Karnataka Praveen Sood is overseeing the investigation into the gang-rape which has sparked massive outrage.

