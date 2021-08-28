Left Menu

Court sentences ex-Army officer, another man to 5-years imprisonment for duping Defence personnel

The duped depositors had filed a complaint against Rana and Panda with the Economic Offence Wing EOW of Odisha Police.Investigating the cases, the police had booked Rana and Panda under various sections of IPC and section 6 of the OPID Act. Holding trial in the case, the OPID court convicted the duo after finding them and the company guilty of charges framed against them.Apart from the imprisonment, Rana and Panda are also directed to pay a fine of Rs one lakh each.

PTI | Cuttack | Updated: 28-08-2021 11:11 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 11:11 IST
Court sentences ex-Army officer, another man to 5-years imprisonment for duping Defence personnel
  • Country:
  • India

A court here dealing with Odisha Protection of Interests of Depositors (OPID) Act sentenced two persons, including a retired Army officer, to five years imprisonment after finding them guilty of duping defence personnel.

The court on Friday sentenced Lt Col (Retd) Rakesh Rana, head of Sainik Welfare Organisation and Managing Director of Brookson Infra Pvt Ltd Purna Chandra Panda to five years imprisonment and also directed them to pay a fine of Rs one lakh each.

Rana and Panda had collected about Rs 29 crore from many defence personnel with a promise to give them homestead land.

The duo, however, could not provide the land and also did not return the money to the depositors despite repeated requests. The duped depositors had filed a complaint against Rana and Panda with the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Odisha Police.

Investigating the cases, the police had booked Rana and Panda under various sections of IPC and section 6 of the OPID Act. Holding trial in the case, the OPID court convicted the duo after finding them and the company guilty of charges framed against them.

''Apart from the imprisonment, Rana and Panda are also directed to pay a fine of Rs one lakh each. Similarly, the company has been penalised with a fine of Rs two lakh,'' said special public prosecutor Biswajit Mohapatra of OPID (special) court.

Neither Rana nor Panda was available for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; Honduras to buy 2.7 million more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global
3
Study finds how disorderly young galaxies grow up and mature

Study finds how disorderly young galaxies grow up and mature

 Sweden
4
Researchers discover 3 supermassive black holes merging together in nearby universe

Researchers discover 3 supermassive black holes merging together in nearby u...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021