Mysuru gang-rape case: Police have succeeded, says K'taka Home Minister

Police have taken the Mysuru case very seriously, he told reporters here. I am confident that the police will succeed in cracking the case as early as possible.The victim, a college student studying in Mysuru, was gang-raped near Chamundi foothills on the outskirts of Mysuru on August 24.

Police have succeeded in cracking the Mysuru gang-rape case, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said on Saturday.

He declined to comment on some reports that four or five people have been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

''Police have succeeded,'' the Minister said without going into the details.

Earlier, Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai said he is confident that the police would crack the case as early as possible and apprehend the culprits.

Bommai said five police teams are investigating the case. ''Police have taken the Mysuru case very seriously,'' he told reporters here. ''I am confident that the police will succeed in cracking the case as early as possible''.

The victim, a college student studying in Mysuru, was gang-raped near Chamundi foothills on the outskirts of Mysuru on August 24. Her male friend who was with her was assaulted by the gang.

The gang members demanded from them Rs three lakh not to make public the video of the rape, police sources said.

DG & IGP of Karnataka Praveen Sood is supervising the investigation into the gang-rape which has sparked massive outrage.

