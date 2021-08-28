Left Menu

ED attaches assets worth over Rs 363 cr of jewellery firm in MMTC fraud case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2021 12:59 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 12:44 IST
ED attaches assets worth over Rs 363 cr of jewellery firm in MMTC fraud case
Image Credit: wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday said it has attached assets worth over Rs 363 crore of a jewellery firm in a money laundering case linked to an alleged fraud against public sector enterprise MMTC.

Forty-five immovable properties of MBS Jewellers Private Limited, MBS Impex Private Limited, Sukesh Gupta, Anurag Gupta, Neetu Gupta, Vandana Gupta and their other group entities have been provisionally attached under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, it said in a statement.

The ED case against the accused was made out on the basis of a Hyderabad CBI Anti-Corruption Bureau FIR and chargesheet (filed in 2014) against Sukesh Gupta and others for ''defrauding'' MMTC Limited (Metals and Minerals Trading Corporation) in purchase of gold bullion under the buyer's credit scheme.

''Sukesh Gupta, in active connivance with few officials of MMTC Hyderabad, continuously lifted gold without forex cover and without adequate security deposits.

''His dues were consistently mis-reported to the MMTC head office and without squaring off the existing losses, his firms continued lifting gold from MMTC for their personal gain and thereby caused a loss of public money to the tune of Rs 504.34 crore (including interest up to May 31, 2021 of Rs 277.52 crore) to the MMTC,'' the ED alleged.

''Sukesh Gupta colluded with various officers of MMTC Hyderabad and painted a wrong picture of his accounts and kept on lifting gold to carry on its business as usual,'' the agency said.

''While MMTC ultimately suffered a massive loss, the business of Sukesh Gupta flourished and ran with huge profit,'' it claimed.

On the basis of his business profile, the ED said, he took loans and struck real estate deals and grew his business in the name of various related companies.

''All through the investigation, the conduct of Sukesh Gupta has been evasive and non-cooperative and he has failed to discharge the burden of proof imposed on him under the PMLA,'' it said.

In a separate case registered under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), the ED said it also slapped a penalty of about Rs 222 crore on the MBS group.

''Sukesh Gupta also entered into a OTS (one-time settlement) with MMTC in 2019 but as per the latest reports from MMTC, Sukesh Gupta did not deposit any funds, and the OTS has failed,'' it claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; Honduras to buy 2.7 million more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global
3
Study finds how disorderly young galaxies grow up and mature

Study finds how disorderly young galaxies grow up and mature

 Sweden
4
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; BioNTech eyes Rwanda, Senegal for malaria, tuberculosis vaccine production and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021