Britain to end evacuation from Afghanistan on Saturday

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-08-2021 13:23 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 13:02 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
British troops will end their evacuation of civilians from Afghanistan on Saturday, armed forces chief General Nick Carter said.

"We're reaching the end of the evacuation, which will take place during the course of today. And then it will be necessary to bring our troops out on the remaining aircraft," he told the BBC.

"We haven't been able to bring everyone out, and that has been heart-breaking. And there have been some very challenging judgments that have had to be made on the ground."

