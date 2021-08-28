6 drug peddlers held in Guwahati

Assam Police have arrested six suspected drug traffickers and seized a large quantity of illegal IMFL in the city in separate operations, a police spokesperson said on Saturday.

The operations were conducted over the last two days in different parts of the city, he added.

Four suspected drug peddlers, all in their twenties, were apprehended from Pub-Sarania area of the city, the spokesperson said.

Altogether 2.79 gm heroin packed in 28 plastic vials, two air rifles and seven mobile phones were seized from their possession, he said.

''The recovered material was seized as per procedure and a case under NDPS Act registered,'' he added.

Earlier on Friday, a woman was arrested from Gorchuk area and 14 plastic vials containing brown sugar was seized from her possession, the spokesperson said.

Another woman, hailing from Aizawl in Mizoram, was apprehended from a hotel room in Bhangagarh area of the city on Thursday and approximately 8,500 meth tablets seized from her possession, he further said.

The woman had come from Meghalaya capital Shillong and was staying in the hotel when she was arrested, he added.

In a separate operation, based on a tip-off, police conducted a search at a parking lot in Betkuchi area on Friday night and recovered 20 cartons of beer, stored without any permission, the spokesperson said.

Earlier on Friday, 90 bottles of IMFL, kept hidden in a car, were seized from a dhaba, which did not have license to sell liquor, from Basistha area.

Nearly 100 bottles of IMFL were also seized from two other eateries without liquor selling license from Basistha area on Thursday night, the spokesperson added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)