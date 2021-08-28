Left Menu

C'garh: Woman sentenced to life imprisonment for kidnapping, killing toddler

The accused was also convicted under section 364 of the IPC for kidnapping Namrata and her four-year-old sister Nikita, and was fined Rs 3,000. As per the case details, Banjare kidnapped the minor sisters on September 23, 2019, and took them to her home in Mandir Hasaud village of Raipur, where she strangled Namrata to death.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 28-08-2021 14:20 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 14:20 IST
C'garh: Woman sentenced to life imprisonment for kidnapping, killing toddler
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Chhattisgarh's Raipur district has convicted and sentenced a 33-year-old woman to life imprisonment for kidnapping and killing a toddler.

First additional district and sessions judge Leena Agrawal on Friday found Ganga Banjare, a resident of Satnamipara, guilty of murdering two-and-a-half-year-old Namrata Nirala and awarded her life imprisonment. The accused was also convicted under section 364 of the IPC for kidnapping Namrata and her four-year-old sister Nikita, and was fined Rs 3,000. As per the case details, Banjare kidnapped the minor sisters on September 23, 2019, and took them to her home in Mandir Hasaud village of Raipur, where she strangled Namrata to death. The accused later buried the child's body in the village, it was stated. The police subsequently managed to rescue Nikita safely and recovered Namrata's body during the course of the investigation, it was stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; Honduras to buy 2.7 million more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; BioNTech eyes Rwanda, Senegal for malaria, tuberculosis vaccine production and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global
4
Study finds how disorderly young galaxies grow up and mature

Study finds how disorderly young galaxies grow up and mature

 Sweden

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021