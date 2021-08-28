Telecom connectivity in J&K border areas top priority: Jammu authorities

Facilitating telecom connectivity in far flung border areas was the top priority of Jammu and Kashmir administration, a senior officer said on Saturday. Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Raghav Langer said the government has planned to develop several new tourist destinations in all the districts of Jammu division and the deputy commissioners have shared a list of such locations that have poor mobile connectivity. “There were specific directions from the office of the Lt Governor to facilitate the development of infrastructure of telecom companies to improve/provide better mobile connectivity,” Langer said, chairing a meeting of regional heads of mobile service provider companies, to review the action plan formulated by them to provide and improve mobile connectivity in Jammu division.

“The need of mobile/internet connectivity was felt during the ongoing (Coronavirus) pandemic as the schools are providing education through online mode and many far flung areas, especially hilly districts faced this problem and the government is planning to break all these barriers,” Langer said.

He directed the deputy commissioners to appoint nodal officers at district and sub-division level to coordinate with the service providers to facilitate the work on the telecom projects. The mobile service providers informed the authorities about files of 'No Objection Certificates' pending at different levels, an official spokesman said. Under the 'J&K Communication and Connectivity Infrastructure Policy- 2020', deputy commissioners have been assigned the task of granting time bound permissions and resolve issues. The policy provides for dispute resolution mechanisms also between mobile service providers and private persons.

Some files are lying with the defense authorities for approval, the spokesman said. As per DoT guidelines requisite approvals are required from concerned local military authorities for erection of towers within 10 kms of border fencing.

Langer directed the concerned officers to expedite the process and resolve all pending files if the service providers meet the security parameters to ensure connectivity in border areas.

He also instructed the service providers to share the updated list of the pending cases with the concerned deputy commissioners so that the process can be expedited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)