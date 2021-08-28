Left Menu

Delhi: Shopkeeper shot at for refusing to pay extortion money, 3 held

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2021 14:41 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 14:41 IST
Three men were arrested for allegedly opening fire at a 25-year-old shopkeeper in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura area after he allegedly refused to pay them extortion money, police said on Saturday.

The accused were identified as Nav Prabhat (35), Junaid (27) and Md. Asif (32), they said.

According to police, the incident took place on Thursday when the victim, Alauddin, was at his shop and the three men reached there and asked him to pay Rs 2,000 every week or face dire consequences.

When the victim refused, Junaid fired at him and the trio fled from the spot, police said, adding that Alauddin survived the shooting.

''Through technical surveillance as well as manual sources, the location of the accused was traced and on Friday, our team conducted a raid and apprehended the three from Kardampuri Pulia here,'' said Sanjay Kumar Sain, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast).

A country made pistol was seized from Junaid, police said.

