COVID-19 containment measures to remain in force till September 30: MHA

COVID-19 containment measures will remain in force across the country till September 30, 2021, said the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday. An order issued by Union Home Secretary and National Executive Committee Chairman today read, "In exercise of the powers, conferred under Section 10(2)(1) of the Disaster Management Act 2005, the undersigned hereby directs that the Order of Ministry of Home Affairs of even number dated 29th June 2021, to ensure compliance to the containment measures for COVID-19, as conveyed vide Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) dated 28th June 2021, will remain in force upto 30th September 2021."

Meanwhile, as Kerala continues to report a record number of COVID-19 cases, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Saturday alleged that the Kerala government is trying to blame the public for the spike in the number of cases, instead of identifying failures in adopting a strategy. Urging the Kerala government to take corrective measures, Muraleedharan informed that the Government of India pointed out that home quarantine was a failure and contact tracing was abysmally low in the state.

"The Kerala government is trying to blame the public instead of identifying failures in adopting a strategy. GoI pointed out that home quarantine was a failure and contact tracing was abysmally low. Kerala government should take corrective measures," said the Union Minister here today while speaking to ANI. India reported 46,759 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's tally to 3,26,49,947, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

Active cases rose to 3,59,775, according to the health ministry. Kerala continues to report a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases and logged 32,801 fresh infections and 179 deaths on Friday. The active cases comprise 1.10 per cent of the total infections.

With 31,374 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tally of recovered patients has reached 3,18,52,802. The national recovery rate was recorded at 97.56 per cent.

According to the health ministry, the death toll has climbed to 4,37,370 with 509 fresh fatalities.The weekly positivity rate stood at 2.19 per cent, it has remained less than 3 per cent for the last 64 days now. The daily positivity rate stands at 2.66 per cent. The daily positivity rate has remained below 3 per cent for the last 33 days and below 5 per cent for 82 consecutive days now. (ANI)

