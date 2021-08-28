Left Menu

Runaway MP man lodged in Pak jail to return home

A 57-year-old man, who was lodged in a Pakistani jail after inadvertently crossing into the neighbouring country, will return to his home in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district next week, a senior police official said on Saturday. Prahlad Singh, a resident of Ghoshi Patti village under Gourjhamar police station, about 46 km from here, will be handed over to India at Wagah border on August 30, Sagar's Superintendent of Police (SP) Atul Singh said. The man had gone missing from his home 30 years ago, and in January, 2014, the Madhya Pradesh government found out that he was lodged in a jail in Pakistan, the official said. The police initiated the process of identification and correspondence for bringing him back from Pakistan in 2014, he said. The SP said that he received information on Friday that Pakistan will be handing Singh over to India, and a police team and his family are leaving for Amritsar to bring him back. It is yet to be ascertained how and when the man crossed over to Pakistan, the official said. Meanwhile, Singh's family has claimed that he was mentally weak and they came to know that he was lodged in a jail in Pakistan after identifying his face on a television programme in 2014, Gourjhamar police station in-charge Arvind Singh Thakur said.

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan's lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU's rare earth opportunity

