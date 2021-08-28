Left Menu

Army's Sikh Regiment celebrates 175th Foundation Day

The Sikh Regiment celebrated 175 years of its raising at Sikh Regimental Centre in Ramgarh Cantt on Saturday.

ANI | Ramgarh (Jharkhand) | Updated: 28-08-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 15:28 IST
Visual of the ceremony by Sikh Regiment (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Sikh Regiment celebrated 175 years of its raising at Sikh Regimental Centre in Ramgarh Cantt on Saturday. As per the official release, the Regiment's ceremonial celebrations commenced with a customary paying of homage to the martyrs at the Regiment's War Memorial, which was followed by Sainik Sammelan by Lieutenant General PGK Menon, the Col of the Sikh Regiment through a video conference.

Lieutenant General PGK Menon released 'first day cover' to commemorate this day. The events also included the release of the 'SIKH' magazine and unveiling of 'Dodrans bicentennial' silver trophy. The first Battalion of the Sikh regiment was raised on July 30, 1846. The regiment has fought several successful battles in the pre-Independence era including World War- I and World War- II. (ANI)

