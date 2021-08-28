Left Menu

MP: Man stitches wife's private parts over suspected infidelity

The middle-aged couple have children who are married, the official said. A case under sections 323 voluntarily causing hurt, 324 causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means, 498 detaining with criminal intent and other relevant provisions of the IPC was registered at Bandhora police post, he added.

MP: Man stitches wife's private parts over suspected infidelity
Suspecting his wife of infidelity, a 55-year-old man allegedly stitched her private parts in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Raila village under Mada police station area, around 30 km from the district headquarters, on August 24, additional superintendent of police (ASP) Anil Sonkar said. The accused, who is a quack, suspected his 52-year-old wife of having an extramarital affair with another man, the official said.

The man stitched his wife's private parts over suspicion of infidelity, he said, adding that the victim was admitted to the district hospital, where she underwent treatment for her injuries. The middle-aged couple have children who are married, the official said. A case under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 498 (detaining with criminal intent) and other relevant provisions of the IPC was registered at Bandhora police post, he added.

