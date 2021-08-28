Left Menu

Defence MoS Ajay Bhatt pays tribute to fallen heroes at Kargil War Memorial in Ladakh

Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt on Saturday paid tribute to the officers and jawans who laid down their lives in the Kargil War at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass, Ladakh.

ANI | Drass (Ladakh) | Updated: 28-08-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 16:01 IST
Visial of MoS Ajay Bhatt at Kargil War Memorial in Ladakh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt on Saturday paid tribute to the officers and jawans who laid down their lives in the Kargil War at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass, Ladakh. He is on a two-day visit to the union territory and would be visiting forward posts of the Indian Army there.

Yesterday, the Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Defence, Shillong tweeted, "Raksha Rajya Mantri Ajay Bhatt arrived at Leh today on 2-day visit to Ladakh. He interacted with troops and complimented them for guarding the borders along the most inhospitable and difficult terrain, while maintaining a high standard of morale and professionalism." Earlier today, Bhatt visited Chushul and interacted with the soldiers. He lauded the forces for their dedication towards the nation and said that it is highly commendable. The GOC and other senior officials apprised him of the security situation.

"Visited Chushul and interacted with the soldiers. Security forces' dedication towards the nation is highly commendable. The GOC and other senior officials apprised me of the security situation," tweeted Bhatt. Recently, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla also visited Ladakh and attended the inauguration of the Parliamentary Outreach Programme for the empowerment of Panchayati Raj Institutions of the Union Territory of Ladakh at the Sindhu Sanskritik Kendra, Leh.

On July 26, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid homage to the fallen heroes on the 22nd anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas at the National War Memorial in New Delhi. The Raksha Mantri laid wreath in the honour of the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation during India's victory in 'Operation Vijay' in 1999, also known as Kargil conflict. During the Kargil conflict, the gallant soldiers of the Indian Army, with the help of the Indian Air Force, overcame insurmountable odds, hostile terrain and inclement weather to win against the enemy that had occupied dominating heights. On this momentous occasion, the proud nation is celebrating the victory by remembering the fallen heroes through various events across the country. (ANI)

