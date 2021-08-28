Left Menu

Drug peddler held with over 2 kg brown sugar in Odisha's Balasore

Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha police on Friday arrested a drug peddler of Aradabazar Masjid Gali in Balasore and recovered 2.402 kilograms Brown sugar from the accused.

ANI | Balasore (Odisha) | Updated: 28-08-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 16:01 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha police on Friday arrested a drug peddler of Aradabazar Masjid Gali in Balasore and recovered 2.402 kilograms Brown sugar from the accused. During the investigation, "The accuse was found to be an inter-state drug peddler and is being produced before District Court and Session Judge, Balasore," said STF.

Earlier STF arrested three of his co-accused. The case has been filed under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS Act).

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

