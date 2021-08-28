Drug peddler held with over 2 kg brown sugar in Odisha's Balasore

Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha police on Friday arrested a drug peddler of Aradabazar Masjid Gali in Balasore and recovered 2.402 kilograms Brown sugar from the accused. During the investigation, "The accuse was found to be an inter-state drug peddler and is being produced before District Court and Session Judge, Balasore," said STF.

Earlier STF arrested three of his co-accused. The case has been filed under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS Act).

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

