Four held for gang-rape

Four persons have been arrested for allegedly raping a 25-year-old woman in Janata Vasahat area of the city, police said on Saturday.

The control room received a call on Friday evening about the screams of a woman being heard from a house in the locality, said an official of Dattawadi police station.

A police team rushed to the spot and broke open the door of the house to find four men inside with a woman, he said.

The accused, residents of the same area, were booked under IPC sections 376 (rape), 376 D (gang-rape) and 342 (wrongful confinement) and further probe was on, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)