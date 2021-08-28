Left Menu

Four held for gang-rape

PTI | Pune | Updated: 28-08-2021 17:09 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 17:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four persons have been arrested for allegedly raping a 25-year-old woman in Janata Vasahat area of the city, police said on Saturday.

The control room received a call on Friday evening about the screams of a woman being heard from a house in the locality, said an official of Dattawadi police station.

A police team rushed to the spot and broke open the door of the house to find four men inside with a woman, he said.

The accused, residents of the same area, were booked under IPC sections 376 (rape), 376 D (gang-rape) and 342 (wrongful confinement) and further probe was on, the officer added.

