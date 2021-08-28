SP leader arrested in UP for unauthorised possession of pistol

A Samajwadi Party leader and Hamirpur Zila panchayat member was arrested for unauthorized possession of a pistol during a routine vehicle check on Saturday, police said.

Hamirpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Kamlesh Dixit said Ramsajivan Yadav and his associates were travelling in a car when it was checked in the Kurara police station area of the district in Uttar Pradesh and the pistol and some live cartridges were found.

The pistol is licensed in the name of Ajay Singh, but the licensee was not in the car when it was seized, the SP said.

Yadav and another person have been arrested for unauthorized possession of the weapon, the police officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)