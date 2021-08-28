Left Menu

AP to monitor litigation in real-time

We have already test-checked the API and will roll out the OLCMS in the next few days, a top official said.APR APR Two days ago, the Chief Secretary issued a note to all Special Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and Secretaries of all government departments, directing them to convene a monthly meeting with their respective heads of departments on court matters.

PTI | Amravati | Updated: 28-08-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 17:17 IST
AP to monitor litigation in real-time
  • Country:
  • India

APR Amaravati, Aug 28 (PTI): The Andhra Pradesh government is putting in place an Online Legal Case Monitoring System (OLCMS)APR APR to effectively deal with the huge number of cases piled up in various courts. APR APR Using the AP High Court's Application Protocol Interface (API), the new online system will help various government departments to promptly respond to different petitions as and when they come up. APR A dashboard is also being created to monitor the cases on a real-time basis, official sources told PTI.APR APR Simultaneously, offices of all government pleaders will be automated and cases properly indexed to facilitate ease of monitoring and response.APR APR The AP government is fighting a whopping 1.94 lakh cases in the High Court and the Supreme Court.APR APR Every day, on an average, 450 new (writ) petitions, running into at least 40,000 pages, are being filed against the government.APR APR There are at least 8,000 contempt of court cases pending against government authorities.APR APR All this is proving to be a herculean task for the administration to overcome, according to officials.APR APR State Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das recently conducted a brainstorming session with Advocate General Sriram Subramaniam, law secretary and other top bureaucrats to find a way to appropriately deal with the mounting litigation.APR APR The OLCMS is the outcome of the Chief Secretary’s meeting, officials said.APR APR Senior IAS officer Babu Ahamed has been appointed as the nodal officer at the state government level to oversee the entire process.APR APR Each department will henceforth appoint a nodal officer to exclusively monitor all pending court cases pertaining to the respective departments.APR APR Alerts will be sent out to the departments on the court cases due for hearing, counter-affidavits to be filed, contempt cases and such matters, the sources said.APR APR The neighbouring Telangana government is currently implementing a similar system in five departments like Municipal Administration, Revenue and Finance, where the caseload is high.APR APR ''We will replicate the Telangana model and extend it to all the departments. We have already test-checked the API and will roll out the OLCMS in the next few days,'' a top official said.APR APR Two days ago, the Chief Secretary issued a note to all Special Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and Secretaries of all government departments, directing them to convene a monthly meeting with their respective heads of departments on court matters. He asked them to communicate the minutes of the meeting to the Chief Secretary's office immediately thereafter.APR APR ''The government has taken the court cases issue very seriously. Apart from hampering the regular administration, the litigation is many a time causing embarrassment to the government as well as individual bureaucrats. The onus is on us to avoid this through swift action,'' a Special Chief Secretary observed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
2
More children than ever before live as migrants or refugees, outside their birth countries – UNICEF

More children than ever before live as migrants or refugees, outside their b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; Honduras to buy 2.7 million more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; BioNTech eyes Rwanda, Senegal for malaria, tuberculosis vaccine production and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021