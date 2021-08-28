C'garh: Man held with country-made pistol in parking area of Raipur airport

A 26-year-old man was apprehended with a country-made pistol in the parking area of Swami Vivekananda Airport in Chhattisgarh's Raipur, police said on Saturday.

The man was intercepted in the airport's parking lot by a CISF sub-inspector and a country-made pistol was recovered from his person late on Friday evening, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Lakhan Patle said.

The accused Amar Kumar Dwivedi alias Golu (26), a resident of Bilaspur district, was nabbed after CISF personnel found his movements suspicious, and he attempted to flee but fell off his two-wheeler, he said.

During questioning, the accused revealed that he had found the firearm lying near a bridge in Baloda Bazaar district and picked it up, the ASP said, adding that the man claimed that he waiting for a friend in the airport's parking area. The Mana police have registered an offense against the accused under the relevant section of the Arms Act and are probing the matter further, the official said.