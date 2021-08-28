Left Menu

Subject rapists to police encounter: MLA

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-08-2021 17:32 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 17:32 IST
Mysuru, Aug 28 (PTI): An MLA, belonging to Janata Dal (secular), on Saturday suggested subjecting those involved in the alleged rape of a college student here to a police enounter.

The MLA Sa Ra Mahesh said the case of gang-rape has made the cultural city of Mysuru in Karnataka hang its head in shame.

''I know there is a legal hurdle in this. In bitter incidents like these, the police-government have to take stringent action,'' the legislator, representing Krishnarajanagara in the city, said.

''I press the Mysuru police and the police department of the State to show boldness to subject such people to encounter and the government to issue appropriate direction,'' Mahesh said.

Karnataka DG & IGP Praveen Sood said five people from neighbouring Tamil Nadu were arrested while another one is absconding in connection with the rape of the student on the outskirts of Mysuru on August 24.

